FAIRFIELD, Calif. – A wildfire that has ballooned to 2,500 acres in Solano County has prompted officials to shut down State Highway 12.

The so-called Nurse Fire is burning along SH12 and Nurse Blue Road, to the east of Fairfield. Crews with CAL FIRE are assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District in battling this blaze.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, the fire is spreading to the south, away from the highway into the Protero Hills area.

So far there has been no word of damage to structures or reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

#NurseFire



Our deputies are working alongside Suisun Fire Protection District on a large brush fire on State Route 12, near Nurse Slough.



The #NurseFire fire spread rapidly to the south, away from State Route 12 and into the area of Protrero Hills. Updated info SO Facebook pic.twitter.com/jKMwnOqrRW — Solano Sheriff (@SolanoSheriff) November 8, 2018

CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/4CrqI5QEqg — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018

