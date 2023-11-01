NWS: EF-1 tornado briefly touched down, caused storm damage in Calaveras County

The NWS says it was only on the ground for only 0.4 miles but it caused 'extensive tree damage.'

MILTON, California — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in the town of Milton early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the NWS, it happened around 4:10 a.m. near a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road.

The NWS says it was only on the ground for only 0.4 miles but it caused 'extensive tree damage,' uprooting white oak and pine trees.

As an EF-1 tornado, the winds peaked at around 90 mph.

The NWS says there was an active tornado warning for the area at that time, which gave residents about 27 minutes of lead time before it touched down.

There were no reported injuries or deaths.

Over in Oakdale, straight-line winds picked up a horse barn and moved it up and over a five-foot fence. Two trees were damaged and nearby barns had minor roof damage.

