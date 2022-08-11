NWS investigating if storm damage in Galt was caused by possible tornado

The National Weather Service says it's in contact with local officials to see if the damage was simply caused by a thunderstorm or if it was caused by a tornado.

GALT, Calif. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon it's investigating if damage in Galt was caused by thunderstorms or a tornado.

In a tweet around 3 p.m. Tuesday, NWS Sacramento said it received reports of damage associated with a line of storms that happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Galt near the Highway 99 corridor.

NWS Sacramento says it received pictures of a funnel cloud, so they are now in contact with officials to determine if the damage was simply caused by a thunderstorm or if it was caused by a tornado.

