x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NWS investigating if storm damage in Galt was caused by possible tornado

The National Weather Service says it's in contact with local officials to see if the damage was simply caused by a thunderstorm or if it was caused by a tornado.

More Videos

GALT, Calif. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon it's investigating if damage in Galt was caused by thunderstorms or a tornado.

In a tweet around 3 p.m. Tuesday, NWS Sacramento said it received reports of damage associated with a line of storms that happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Galt near the Highway 99 corridor.

NWS Sacramento says it received pictures of a funnel cloud, so they are now in contact with officials to determine if the damage was simply caused by a thunderstorm or if it was caused by a tornado.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Credit: Dan Bitondo
Courtesy: Dan Bitondo

WATCH MORECalifornia Winter Storm | Weather forecast, road conditions and what to expect

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out