Oak Park community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Volunteers and members of Black Lives Matter Sacramento got together today at Blacker the Berry and Greens Garden in Oak Park to have a community day of service.

This day of service was to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the community garden itself was created for relief in Sacramento's Black community.

With the help of community members, advocates and volunteers, the garden got some renovations today after the series of storms in Sacramento. Once finalized, which is predicted to be around March or the start of springtime, there will be free access to fruits, vegetables, herbs and seasonings and more.

Not only will the garden benefit the community, but it also allows for families to strive towards stability and focus more on rent, bills and payments, going to work or school, and more.

"We're happy and proud to be out here continuing the legacy of Dr. King," said Sylvia Johnson, a volunteer with Black Lives Matter Sacramento. "This garden is kind of aligned with the legacy of Dr. King because we are here to grow vegetables and to give them out to people who are experiencing food insecurity, housing insecurity, those who have been displaced due to gentrification."

The Blacker the Berry and Greens Garden can be found at 3229 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Black Lives Matter Sacramento needs your help to get the garden in full bloom.

"Most days, we have people who volunteer during the week to water and help with the upkeep, and same with weekends but our numbers are starting to wane a little bit so we could use the community's help," said Johnson. "Because we're planting and harvesting in a larger area, the plan is to have more food to give out to the people."

For more information and ways to help, you can go to the Black Lives Matter Sacramento website.