Law enforcement investigating Oak Ridge High School football team

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif — Law enforcement is investigating the Oak Ridge High School football team, Principal Aaron Palm said in a letter to parents.

"Please be assured that we are aware of the incident, are taking appropriate steps to investigate the facts, and will take appropriate disciplinary action where warranted," Palm wrote.

Palm sent the letter to parents on Friday, Aug. 4, but said the incident happened June 22. The last day of school was June 1.

The El Dorado Union High School District released a statement on the incident but didn't share many details.

"We can confirm Oak Ridge High School is investigating an incident regarding student behavior and discipline. Due to privacy rights of the individuals involved, we are unable to go into further detail at this time. We have been working with local law enforcement and are ensuring that all allegations are thoroughly investigated. We are committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students," the district wrote in a statement.

Though Palm did not share what the incident involved, he told parents the alleged conduct has no place in the school community. He said the school would be training student-athletes on ensuring a respectful team environment.

It is not clear how many members of the football team are involved.

Oak Ridge High School had its first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Aug. 7. The first football game is set to be a non-league game on Aug. 18 against Spanish Springs High School.

