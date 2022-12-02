Oakdale police sergeant hit by car while directing traffic after crash

After a car accident on Wednesday night, an Oakdale police sergeant was directing traffic when another car hit him. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAKDALE, Calif. — A sergeant with the Oakdale Police Department was hit by a car while directing traffic after a crash on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of an accident involving two cars around 8:20 p.m. near the 1300 block of West F Street. While officers were investigating the traffic accident, a car hit a sergeant who was directing traffic.

The sergeant was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department. California Highway Patrol is investigating the sergeant being hit and Oakdale police are also helping.

Police said that alcohol or drugs did not seem to factor into the crash.

Watch more on ABC10