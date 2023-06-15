Oakdale youth football coach accused of child endangerment after encouraging fight

Police say Joshua Troxell is in the background of the video encouraging a fight between two children

OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale youth football coach is accused of child endangerment after he was caught on video allegedly encouraging two children to fight.

According to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department, the man was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Troxell, an Oakdale Stampede youth football coach.

Police say the investigation began after someone came to the police chief with a video circulating on social media. The video allegedly shows two boys fighting while Troxell is encouraging the fight in the background.

One of the children had minor injuries.

Police spoke with Troxell and he agreed to turn himself in on child endangerment charges.

“I'm extremely disturbed and disappointed by the video," said Police Chief Jerry Ramar. “This incident does not represent the community of Oakdale.”