Oakdale, Calif. — One man was arrested Sunday for the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man at the Bonnie Villa Apartments, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

The shooting happened at the complex on 333 Poplar St. around 2:29 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the apartment they found the 25-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

William Usilton was identified by witnesses as the shooter and arrested. Police believe that 27-year-old Usilton shot the victim during an argument at the apartment.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered by police and is part of the investigation.

Usilton was booked for homicide into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.