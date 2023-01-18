Oakdale Police officer arrested in domestic violence investigation

The crimes, which allegedly included assault with a deadly weapon, stalking and domestic abuse happened over a three-year period.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OAKDALE, Calif. — An officer with the Oakdale Police Department, suspected in an ongoing domestic violence investigation, was arrested Wednesday.

Officer Nicholas Stewart was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, and domestic abuse. Investigators say evidence shows Stewart committing multiple felony crimes against his former spouse.

The charges stem from crimes allegedly spanning a three-year period between 2019 and 2022.

Authorities say they were made aware of the allegations recently and the arrest came within days of being informed.

“The Oakdale Police Department will not tolerate domestic violence of any form,” Chief of Police Jerry Ramar said in a statement. “We promise a thorough investigation. I can assure our community that the actions of this officer do not reflect the high standards held by the men and women who serve in the Oakdale Police Department and the law enforcement profession.”

Stewart has been placed on paid administrative leave. Detectives declined to provide more information as the investigation is active.