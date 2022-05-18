Chocolate Festival returning to Oakdale for its 30th year

The annual event hosted by the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce will return for its 30th year this Saturday at Williams Meyer Park.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Chamber of commerce is gearing up for its 30th annual Chocolate Festival being held this weekend at Williams Meyer Park in Oakdale.

This family-fun event will be held May 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a massive amount of sweet chocolate treats to enjoy including fudges, truffles, chocolate ice cream, chocolate cheesecake and much more.

There will also be a variety of other unique food to satisfy every palate from at least 107 total vendors, according to Oakdale Chamber of Commerce CEO Trish Brown.

“It's always been a chamber event used as a way to produce economic development using chocolate as something that is frequently manufactured here,” Brown said.

According to Brown, this year's festival will feature a number of new features, activities and performances.

“We incorporated a cornhole tournament that we had one day last year and this year we’ll have it both days,” Brown said. “We also incorporated motorcycles to our classic car show.”

Along with the exciting new activities, Valley music institute out of Modesto will be bringing 50 bands to come perform at the Oakdale Chocolate festival for the first time on Saturday.

A 5K and 1 mile fun runs will also be open to participation, pre-registration, and will begin at 8 a.m. both days.

Brown says the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce is ready to be fully back in action after two long years of pandemic restrictions.

“The chamber is just excited to get back into the community and bring a sense of some normalcy back to our city,” Brown said. “We just want to give the community and vendors the opportunity to show their stuff and make a living.”

Visit the event webpage for additional information on fun run rates and registration, admission tickets, food options and more.

