OAKDALE, Calif. — An early morning crash left one person dead and others with major injuries south of Oakdale.

The collision happened around 6:18 a.m. on Albers Road, north of Patterson Road.

When officers and fire personnel arrived, they pronounced one driver, described as male, as dead. Another party was said to have received major injures and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle was heading northbound on Albers Road, north of Patterson Road, when it hit another another vehicle from the rear and lost control.

According to Oakdale police, the vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle travelling on southbound Albers.

With the investigation in its early stages, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is helping the Oakdale Police Department with the investigation to figure out what happened in the collision and its cause.

According to Oakdale police, there are preliminary indications that alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash. Police said the people in the car hit from the rear were not injured.

Anyone with information on this collision can call Deputy Orr at the Riverbank Police Services at (209)869-7162.

