Two Modesto women dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

According to the California Highway Patrol - Central Division, a 56-year-old woman driving a Honda slammed into a Chevrolet and the two cars hit and overturned a Volkswagen.

The crash happened when the Honda driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign on Bentley Road and Patterson Road, CHP wrote in a press release.

Both the Honda driver and the 31-year-old woman driving the Volkswagen died as a result of the crash, according to CHP. Both people were from Modesto and their identities will be released once family is notified.

Two other surviving victims who sustained injuries were transported to Memorial Medical Center.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.