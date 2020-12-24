Stockton high school teacher accused of hiding evidence in killing of 39-year-old woman

Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials said Nikkole Scruggs allowed the man accused of shooting, killing Katrina Allen to hide from law enforcement at her home.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 30-year-old Stockton high school teacher is accused of hiding evidence in the September killing of a 39-year-old woman in Oakdale, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Back in November, detectives arrested Stephen Frederick, 28 of Oakdale, as a suspect in the shooting death of Katrina Allen. On Dec. 23, deputies said they arrested Nikkole Scruggs, 30 of Oakdale and a teacher at Edison High School, at her home on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Officials said Scruggs knowingly hid evidence and allowed Frederick to escape law enforcement by transporting him and allowing him to stay at her home.

Originally, the charge didn't have a bail, but detectives were able to get a bail enhancement for $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office at 209-525-7091.