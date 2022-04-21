Kevin Green, missing Oklahoma man, found dead after crash near Delhi

36-year-old Kevin Green had been missing since April 8, last seen headed to Oakdale to attend a rodeo with his brother, police say.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The body of a 36-year-old Oklahoma man reported missing on his way from Nevada to Oakdale on April 8, has been found, officials with the Oakdale Police Department said.

Kevin Green, of Oklahoma, was on his way from Logandale, Nevada to Oakdale to attend a rodeo on April 8 with his brother, the Oakdale Police Department said in a Facebook post.

When his brother got to the rodeo and noticed Green missing, he reported it to Oakdale Police. Later that day, the body of a man was found on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in the town of Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Merced County Coroner's Office advised the Oakdale Police Department that the body found on Highway 99 near Delhi was identified as Kevin Green.

Authorities say that it appears that Green died after being involved in a crash. Green was reportedly traveling in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle, police say.

Investigators say they do not yet know how Green got out of the trailer and onto the highway.