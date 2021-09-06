Labor Day weekend stabbing leaves one dead in Oakdale

"Nathaniel (Nate or Bubba) was a beautiful soul throughout who was loved by many," his mother, Katie Holland-Martin, said in a statement.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man was stabbed to death over the Labor Day weekend.

According to a press release from the Oakdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old man with a knife in his chest. He was taken to an area hospital but eventually died.

Officers gathered information on a possible suspect, but were not able to locate anyone matching their description.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by police, but family identified the man as Nathaniel Holland.

"Nathaniel (Nate or Bubba) was a beautiful soul throughout who was loved by many," his mother, Katie Holland-Martin, said in a statement. "People always gravitated towards him, and he made friends everywhere. His smile truly lit up any room he walked into. Nathan was very outgoing, athletic, and loved sports. He was one of the most compassionate souls in the world, who went to great lengths to help his family, friends, animals and perfect strangers."

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (209) 847-2231.

