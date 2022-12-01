Man dies by suicide after allegedly shooting girlfriend in Oakdale home

The woman was shot after she jumped out of a house window to escape from her boyfriend when he pulled out a gun, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

OAKDALE, Calif. — A man is dead by suicide after he was accused of shooting his girlfriend in Oakdale on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Oakdale police, a woman was allegedly arguing with her boyfriend at home in Oakdale around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, when he pulled out a gun. She was shot after trying to escape the home. Police say she jumped through a window and ran to a neighbor's home.

Officers found the woman at a home along the 500 block of Laurel Avenue when they were responding to the call. Police say the woman was shot in her legs and her pelvis and when officers found her, they applied tourniquets before first responders took her to the hospital.

Police said officers set up a perimeter around the shooter's home while the Stanislaus County Sheriff's SWAT team moved into place. The sheriff's office's drone discovered later in the morning the man allegedly killed himself from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both the shooter's and the victim's identities were not released by police as of publication.

B Street and Eucalyptus Avenue were blocked off while the Magnolia Elementary School went under lockdown. The Oakdale Joint Unified School District released a statement regarding the incident.

"The school was directed to institute a Lockdown as a precautionary measure," the statement reads. "At 9:10 a.m. the school was provided the “All Clear” and school activities resumed as normal."

