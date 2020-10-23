Shooting at Motel 6 in Oakdale leaves one injured, suspect still at large

Oakdale Police Department says it received calls about shots fired in the early hours of Friday morning.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The suspect in a shooting at a Motel 6 in Oakdale that left one victim with injuries has not yet been located, according to the Oakdale Police Department (OPD).

OPD said it received reports of shots fired in the very early hours of Friday morning.

Officers headed to the Motel 6 on East F Street where they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the stomach. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Modesto and is expected to fully recover.

The person suspected in the shooting has not yet been found, though police believe they fled in a 4-door blue sedan.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Oakdale Police Investigations Unit at 209-847-2231.