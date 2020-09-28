Man dies after being hit by truck in Oakdale church's parking lot, police say

Oakdale police said the pedestrian was hit by a Chevy Silverado in the parking lot of the Church of Nazarene.

OAKDALE, Calif. — A late morning crash on Sunday left one man dead in an Oakdale church's parking lot, officials said.

Around 10:18 a.m., police responded to several 911 calls about a collision between a truck and a man at the Church of Nazarene on West F Street. Police only described the man as a male pedestrian.

Based on their early investigation, police said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado made a U-turn in the church parking lot, accelerated, hit the man, and crashed into the church building where the vehicle came to a stop.

Officials said the man suffered major injuries and pronounced him dead. Authorities took the driver of the Silverado to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.