Oakdale

18-year-old killed after falling from moving truck window in Oakdale, police say

Police have opened an investigation into the man's death.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Police Department has opened an investigation into the death of a man who fell out of a moving truck and died just before midnight on Saturday.

In a news release, police said they were called out to the 200 block of North Oak Avenue after a man fell from a moving truck. 

Arriving officers tried to save his life, but the man ultimately died at the scene. 

"Detectives determined that the man was the front passenger of the truck and fell while hanging out of the passenger window," police said in a news release.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

