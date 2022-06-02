x
Oakdale

Oakdale officer hurt after being hit by car

The Oakdale Police Department said the officer had minor injuries after the crash.

OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale police officer was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car.

The Oakdale Police Department said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. while the motorcycle officer was trying to do a traffic stop. The officer was heading southbound on South 5th Avenue near J Street when a northbound driver made a left-hand turn and hit the officer.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in the crash was not cited or arrested.

