Oakdale officer hurt after being hit by car

OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale police officer was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car.
The Oakdale Police Department said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. while the motorcycle officer was trying to do a traffic stop. The officer was heading southbound on South 5th Avenue near J Street when a northbound driver made a left-hand turn and hit the officer.
Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver in the crash was not cited or arrested.
