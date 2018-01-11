If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Police in Oakdale are investigating how metal objects became lodged into Halloween candy.

According to a press release from the Oakdale Police Department, a parent from the Burchell neighborhood called police after discovering small metal objects in their child's candy. The tampered with candy included a fun sized Snickers candy bar, a fun sized Milky Way candy bar, a Mars mini candy bar, an Almond Joy mini candy bar, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Pictures of tampered candy in Oakdale.

Source: Facebook

There is no indication the metal objects became lodged into the candy as a result from the manufacturing process. Further forensic analysis is underway on the candy while detectives investigate this incident.

At this moment, Oakdale police believe there are no other instances of tampered candy.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the police at 209-847-2231.

© 2018 KXTV