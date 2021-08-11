Oakdale 15-year-old facing cancer battle has aviation wish granted by Make-A-Wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation said Luke Adam's "desire to fly" and take aviation lessons will him let soar through any challenges he has while battling cancer.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation hopes an Oakdale teenager's desire to fly will power him through his battle with cancer and chemotherapy.

Luke Adams was vacationing with his father in Las Vegas when tragedy struck. It began as an exciting vacation to a vintage car show, but it quickly took a turn for the worst. Adams began to feel extremely lethargic and fatigued.

After a trip to his doctor, Adams was taken to the hospital following concerning results from his blood panel. Two hours later, Adams was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After being released from the hospital, Adams came down with a fever that failed to subside, following life-threatening pneumonia. The pneumonia diagnosis required a 43-day stay in the hospital where he recovered and later started his chemotherapy treatment.

Despite the nasty side-effects brought on by chemotherapy, Adams used art that provided him a sense of healing. He did some animation sketches and researched his disease, curious about the science behind it.

According to The Make A Wish Foundation, research shows that a wish can give kids the strength to fight against and overcome illnesses.

Adams has always dreamed of flying. His wish is to one day have his pilot's license.