Parents arrested for homicide in fentanyl poisoning of 18-month-old son

Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials said they took the mother and father of a now-deceased 18-month-old baby into custody Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAKDALE, Calif. — The parents of an 18-month-old baby who recently died of fentanyl poisoning were taken into custody Thursday by the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office on homicide charges.

Law enforcement first responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in Riverside over reports of a baby not breathing.

First responders arrived and took the baby to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials, both 25-year-old mother Maryanne Cazares and 31-year-old father Tyler Jones admitted to falling asleep in a house where fentanyl was accessible to their child.

An autopsy and toxicology report on the infant determined he had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his blood and gastric contents.

Cazares also had 5-year-old daughter who was out of state at the time. A partnering agency said they found drug paraphernalia in her belongings and she is now under the custody of other paternal family members.

Jones and Cazares were both charged with homicide of the 18-month old and child abuse of the 5-year-old because of the drug paraphernalia found.