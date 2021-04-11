Stanislaus County holds one of the first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

Stanislaus County had three clinics open Thursday, including one in Modesto at the Public Health Immunization Clinic and at Cesar Chavez Jr. High School in Ceres.

OAKDALE, Calif. — A little more than a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval, children ages 5-11 began rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm really excited about it," said 11-year-old Eli Titus.

Asked if he was nervous, the pre-teen replied "a lot" outside an Oakdale clinic at the Gene Bianchi Community Center.

He was one of the first kids in his age group in Stanislaus County to receive his first lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I feel it's important for him to keep him safe and I also think it's important for our family and friends so that we can gather safely and keep them safe as well," said Eli's mother Karen Titus.

Eli's parents and 14-year-old brother are all vaccinated.

While some parents don't want the vaccine for their children or want to wait until their kids are older, at this clinic, it was all about getting the vaccine.

"And after this, we get to go on more trips," said Eli.

He got the shot and afterward said he had minimal discomfort.

He'll have to come back in three weeks for his second dose.

"It only hurt for one second and it was over," Eli said.

While turnout for kids here was very light with school in session when Eli arrived, Stanislaus County Health officials aren't worried.

"The county is partnering with schools so that we can get vaccination clinics at the schools where the children are and the different cities all throughout the county. And, we're also partnering with pediatricians and local pharmacies may have the vaccine as well," said Elizabeth McCuistion of the Stanislaus County Health Service Agency.



Eli's message to other kids?



"Don't be scared. It's a good thing because then we get to protect some people."

Stanislaus County had three clinics open Thursday, including one in Modesto at the Public Health Immunization Clinic and at Cesar Chavez Jr. High School in Ceres. But, they plan on opening more.

