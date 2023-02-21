Oakdale woman dies after being ejected from van in rollover crash

CHP said the crash happened along River Road east of Sawyer Avenue near Oakdale.

OAKDALE, Calif. — A woman died after a crash ejected her from a van near Oakdale Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:10 p.m., east of Sawyer Avenue.

First responders arrived to find a Dodge van lying on the passenger's side blocking the eastbound lane and also found a 31-year-old woman from Oakdale under the van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said a 2003 Dodge was heading eastbound along River Road while approaching a bend in the roadway when it left the south road edge and overturned. The woman was ejected from the van.

It's not clear why the car left the roadway.

A pedestrian was found near the crash scene and arrested on a warrant, but CHP is still investigating whether the man was connected at all to the crash.

CHP is also investigating whether the woman was the driver or passenger of the van when the crash happened.

