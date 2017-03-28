It's a bad day to be a bull.

Monday was the annual Testicle Festival in Oakdale. It's the local Rotary's largest fundraiser. It's also the strangest.

“In this area which is a ranching area, a lot of people put on individual little feeds," said Rotarian Lee Scaif. "Nut feeds. I thought to myself what if the Rotary put on a nut feed so the whole populous could have a chance to get together?”

The Oakdale delicacies are often referred to as "calf fries" or "cowboy caviar" but you may know them as Rocky Mountain oysters.

The fundraiser started 36 years ago. Today it brings in around 400 people. Preparing for a meal this big is no easy task. This year it took Rotarians 8 hours to cook the 477 pounds of bull testicles.

“Some say they taste like really good chicken nuggets,' Scaief said, who credits the turn out to the club's secret recipe.

If you want to try one of these delicacies yourself, you’ll have to wait till next year. The Testicle Festival usually takes place the last week of March. Funds raised at the festival go towards school and community projects.

