1 killed, 2 wounded in Oakland after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery

A Brinks worker and an innocent bystander were injured in the deadly shooting.

OAKLAND, Calif. — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said.

Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m., where they found two people with gunshot wounds, police said.

One died at the scene and the other, a Brink's employee, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

The Brink's employee fatally shot the other man, who was a robbery suspect, in self-defense, Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo told KGO-TV.

A third person — an innocent bystander who was struck by gunfire — went separately to a hospital, police said.

Authorities said a white car with several people inside was involved in the shooting.

“We are looking for information and video related to that vehicle and to those individuals in that vehicle. We’re trying to identify them as well,” Armstrong said.

He said the FBI is involved in the investigation.

It was the sixth deadly shooting in Oakland this week and the 92nd homicide of the year. Armstrong asked the public to come forward with information to help solve the recent killings.

“We also ask the community to continue to get rid of the guns that continue to plague our community,” the chief said.

