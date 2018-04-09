A California Highway Patrol officer and his wife died Monday in an apparent murder-suicide inside of a Martell nutrition store, Amador County Sheriff's officials said.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Department, 45-year-old Brad Wheat and his wife Mary Wheat, 42, got into an argument outside of Get Ripped Nutrition.

The owner of the business told sheriff's officials Mary went into the store during the argument. Brad, who officials said announced himself as a CHP officer, started banging on the door to get inside. Brad shot the store window, and fought with his wife and the store owner.

The fight continued outside, and the store owner was able to get away with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was later airlifted to the hospital.

Deputies heard gun shots when they arrived to the scene, officials said. They found Mary dead with multiple gunshot wounds and Brad with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's department.

