Officers arrest driver in deadly Sutter County hit-and-run crash

Authorities say that Placer County deputies found they suspect's car in a garage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers have arrested the driver accused of hitting and killing a 59-year-old Loomis bicyclist, then driving away from the scene Saturday, officials with the California Highway Patrol say.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office found the suspect's 2007 GMC Yukon in a garage. Officers with the CHP's Yuba-Sutter Office arrested Harpreet Singh Atwal on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday on Bear River Drive west of Swetzer Road, the CHP says. The bicyclist was riding in the eastbound lane of Bear River Drive when the car allegedly hit him.

A nearby worker found the bicyclist laying in the road soon after the crash. The worker called 911 and medics took the victim to a hospital where he later died, according to the CHP.

Witnesses and those who see the car are asked to call investigators at 530-645-6200.

