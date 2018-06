CAL Fire and Placer County firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Penryn.

The air resources are making multiple passes to support ground crews, according to Cal Fire.

#RidgeIncident CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters alond with and Rocklin City making quick work of a vegetation fire in Penryn. Air resources making multiple passes to support ground crews. pic.twitter.com/XH9CUad4fw — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 30, 2018

