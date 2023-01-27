San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death

The man was in a solo cell and had been in custody for three days before he was found unresponsive.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died.

The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.

The man was in a solo cell and had been in custody for three days before he was found unresponsive.

Officials are investigating, and his cause of death and name will be released by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available yet.

