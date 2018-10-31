OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California water officials say the $1.1 billion spillway at the nation's tallest dam will be in full working order if it's needed this winter, nearly two years after it was damaged and thousands were forced to flee.

Officials said Wednesday that crews have finished pouring concrete on the main spillway at Oroville Dam. It still needs to cure for a month and other work is necessary before it can be used. Crews also will continue working on an adjacent emergency spillway.

Nearly 200,000 people were forced to flee from towns downstream of Lake Oroville in February 2017, when damage on the spillway caused crews to shut it. The lake filled to capacity and water began spilling down a barren hillside, causing dangerous erosion.

