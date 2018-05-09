The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who exposed himself to women at the San Joaquin County Administration Building last week.

Officials say on Aug. 29, at approximately 9 a.m., the man allegedly exposed himself to women on the sixth floor of the building. The suspect was confronted by staff but exited the building before law enforcement was notified.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is 35-50 years old. He's approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to call them if they have information regarding this investigation at (209) 468-4400.

