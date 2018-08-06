The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an at-risk man who was reported missing in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County.

Officials say 57-year-old Jeffrey Lackowski walked away from his home in the 5100 block of El Camino Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lackowski is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, red shorts, white socks, and black shoes.

Lackowski is cognitively impaired and can become easily disoriented, officials said.

Anyone who may have seen Lackowski or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.

