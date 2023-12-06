Oil-Free Pesto Pasta | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two things you'll find in season this time of year are zucchini and basil. And did you know you could combine them together to make a healthier pesto?
This pesto is oil-free making it lower in fat and calories. Add it to any pasta you like for a simple summer recipe.
Ingredients
- Large Handful of Basil
- 1 Zucchini (chopped)
- ½ cup Pine Nuts (or walnuts, use half avocado for nut-free)
- 3 tbsp Nutritional Yeast
- 5-7 Garlic Cloves (I like a lot of garlic so you might want less)
- 3 tsp Lemon Juice
- ¼ - ½ cup Water
- 1/2 tsp Salt (or to your preferred taste)
- Pepper (to taste)
Instructions
First, add garlic cloves in a blender or food processor and blend for a few seconds until they're chopped. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until smooth and creamy.
Taste to ensure you don't want to adjust any ingredients. It can come out pretty thick so add more water if you're going to thin it out. Add it to pasta, pizza or use it as a dip.
Keep in the fridge for up to three days or store it in the freezer for longer.