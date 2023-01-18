Was The Old Mill really used as a movie set in this classic film?

The Old Mill is a popular subject for still images, but what about moving pictures-- was the actual Old Mill featured in the film "Gone with the Wind?"

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of, if not the most recognizable landmarks in Arkansas, is the Old Mill in North Little Rock.

Sandra Taylor Smith is the director of the North Little Rock History Commission and said that the landmark is one of the most memorable places in the entire state.

"This is the crown jewel of North Little Rock, but probably one of the most photographed places in the state of Arkansas,” Smith said.

"Yes, it was. It was in Gone with the Wind in the very opening credits. It was in the very beginning for a few seconds, but it was indeed," Smith said.

“Yes, it was. It was in Gone with the Wind in the very opening credits. It was in the very beginning for a few seconds, but it was indeed,” Smith said.

The Old Mill was built by developer Justin Matthews in 1933 during the Great Depression, with the intent on bringing people to the Natural State.

“He [Matthews] built the Old Mill as a tourist attraction thinking people would come here and remember it and when times got better, they would come back,” Smith said.

While there are many theories as to why the location was chosen for the film, there's actually no concrete answer.

One of the more popular theories involves former mayor Peter Faucette.

“Mr. Faucette had spent some time in west Hollywood, and it could be he had seen some of the work in his travels," Smith said.

Another popular theory is that his architect Frank Carmine traveled the southwest and California to look at architectural styles.

One of the final theories is that there were travel logs that were done in movies and theaters, and this location have been in a travel log.

Luckily enough for us Arkansans, we don’t need a movie or travel log to see the Old Mill. We can visit year-round and see its beauty.