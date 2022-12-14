New Year's Eve fireworks at Old Sacramento Waterfront canceled for third year in a row

The city says they're canceled this year due to other large events happening that night, along with traffic and safety concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you were planning on watching fireworks at the Old Sacramento Waterfront to ring in the new year, then it’s time to find a backup plan.

According to the city of Sacramento, they’re not happening for the third year in a row because of “logistical challenges in the area and no viable launch site.”

Communications manager Tim Swanson said the city and Visit Sacramento were working with West Sacramento to find a safe launch site, but it proved difficult due to other large events happening and traffic concerns.

The launch site was previously on the West Sacramento side of the river; however, Enchant Christmas is currently at Sutter Health Park and New Year’s Eve at the Railyards will be on the Sacramento side of the river.

The city considered using the Tower Bridge as a launch point, but it was not possible. There are still plenty of events going on around the city on Dec. 31.

“There are dozens of ways people can go out and celebrate this New Year’s Eve, both on the Old Sacramento Waterfront and in downtown Sacramento,” said Scott Ford, the economic development director for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “It all depends on what you want to do.”

WATCH MORE: Mom involved in Ripon fireworks bust says her family was treated unfairly