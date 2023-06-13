x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Old Town farmers market in Elk Grove ending due to lack of foot traffic, vendors

The final market is scheduled for June 25.

More Videos

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A lack of foot traffic along with a shortage of growers and vendors is bringing the Sunday farmers market in Elk Grove to an end.

The market made a triumphant return after it closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

It re-debuted in May 2022 as part of a revitalized Old Town Plaza and became a year-round Sunday farmers market.

However, the city of Elk Grove says the Living Smart Foundation, which operates the market, told them there weren't enough growers, guests or other vendors to sustain it.

So, the final market is slated for June 25.

That being said, the city is now looking for what might eventually take the market's place.

"The City is in the process of exploring other programming opportunities for gatherings at the Old Town Plaza and we welcome your suggestions," a city spokesperson told ABC10 in a statement. "In the meantime, we invite you to continue attending the Food Truck Mania events on the first Wednesday of each month, the Americana Vintage Markets on the second Saturday of each month, and our free Fridays in the Grove events on the first Friday of the month at the Old Town Plaza."

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: Gai 'N Rice opens new eatery in Elk Grove

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out