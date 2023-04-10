Olivehurst man sentenced for killing 10-year-old

Juan Martin Ortiz, 31, pleaded guilty in July to killing Frankie Rosiles. He was sentenced this week.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing a 10-year-old boy in February.

Juan Martin Ortiz, 31, pleaded guilty in July to killing Frankie Rosiles.

CASE HISTORY

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call from a driver around 7:40 p.m. Feb. 5 reporting shots fired from a black car driving northbound on Highway 70 towards Marysville.

Two minutes later a second person called 911 from a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst to report a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a crowd of people screaming in front of a home and 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken by ambulance to Adventist Rideout where he was pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m.

As Yuba County deputies were on their way to the scene of the shooting, Marysville police were called about a hit-and-run on E Street. The driver later abandoned the vehicle near 7th and Pine and ran towards a Save Mart.

Officers found blood and a .380 caliber pistol inside the vehicle. Around 8 p.m. an officer saw a man run across the street with a large amount of blood on his sweatshirt. The man, Juan Ortiz, was detained and arrested.

As officers were searching Ortiz, they found a key to the abandoned vehicle, a gunshot to his right forearm, and that he was heavily intoxicated.

An investigation found Rosiles didn’t live at the home where he was shot but he spent a lot of time there with his cousins and uncle Michael Ramirez Sr. Detectives found Ortiz fathered a child with Ramirez Sr.’s niece, Mariah.

Ortiz was dropping Mariah off at Ramirez’s home when the two began fighting, causing Ramirez to come outside and beat Ortiz unconscious. Ortiz’s nephew drove off and came back for him.

Ortiz and his nephew drove back to the home on Alicia Avenue and gunfire erupted between Ortiz and the people inside. One of the bullets Ortiz fired hit the front door and a ping-pong table before fatally striking Rosiles.

