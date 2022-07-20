x
Olivehurst teen killed in suspected DUI crash with U-Haul

CHP says the teen was driving south in a northbound lane when he hit a U-Haul head-on
Credit: AP

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way accident left an Olivehurst 18-year-old dead Tuesday night.

According to an accident report, officers were sent to an accident on SR-99 near Live Oak Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

They got to the scene and found the driver of a 2006 Toyota Solara, an 18-year-old from Olivehurst, was going south in the northbound lane of Highway 99 when he collided head-on with a U-Haul moving van going north.

The driver of the Solara was pronounced dead from his injuries. The U-Haul overturned and the two people inside were injured but able to get out.

California Highway Patrol says DUI is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Watch More: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) honor first responders, officers

