SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One woman is dead and another in custody after an alleged assault Saturday night.

The incident took place at the 7700 block of La Mancha Way after 3 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Two individuals were involved, one was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was detained by officers at the scene.

Detectives have taken over and are investigating.

