One person dead, two Galt police officers majorly injured in head-on collision on SR-99

The driver of a Dodge Ram broke through the concrete median of Highway 99 and collided with a Galt Police Department patrol car going 70 miles an hour.

GALT, Calif. — One person is dead and two Galt police officers sustained major injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) received a call about a head-on collision on northbound SR-99, just north of Dillard road around 4:35 a.m. on Sunday. Officers were notified one of the cars belonged to the City of Galt Police Department when they arrived on scene, according to CHP.

In the preliminary investigation, officers determined the Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling at an unknown speed on southbound Hwy-99 when it collided with the center median, breaking through to the other side.

The truck struck a Galt patrol car with two officers inside traveling on northbound Hwy-99 at 70 miles an hour, according to witnesses on scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the scene by the Consumnes Fire Department. The two police officers had to be extricated from their patrol vehicle and were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. Two other passengers of the Dodge Ram sustained moderate injuries and were also transported to local hospitals.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision at this time. The crash will be investigated by the South Sacramento CHP Area and the Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

The identity of the driver who died will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once the next of kin is notified.

