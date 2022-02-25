x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person killed in Placer County house fire

Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Office said a residential structure fire on Hillsdale Drive in Meadow Vista led to at least one death.
Credit: ABC10

MEADOW VISTA, Calif — One person was killed Friday after a fire broke out in a Placer County home. 

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire officials, the fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, detectives found one person had been killed in the flames. 

Detectives are investigating the cause of the house fire that happened on Hillsdale Road in Meadow Vista.

Placer Hills Fire Protection and CAL FIRE NEU are still on the scene knocking down the flames and the scene remains active.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH MORE: Resident displaced by South Land Park in Sacramento fire describes chaotic scene

In Other News

Exonerated: Hank The Tank cleared of more than half accused house break-ins