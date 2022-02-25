One person killed in Placer County house fire

MEADOW VISTA, Calif — One person was killed Friday after a fire broke out in a Placer County home.
According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire officials, the fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, detectives found one person had been killed in the flames.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the house fire that happened on Hillsdale Road in Meadow Vista.
Placer Hills Fire Protection and CAL FIRE NEU are still on the scene knocking down the flames and the scene remains active.
