One person killed in Placer County house fire

Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Office said a residential structure fire on Hillsdale Drive in Meadow Vista led to at least one death.

MEADOW VISTA, Calif — One person was killed Friday after a fire broke out in a Placer County home.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Cal Fire officials, the fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, detectives found one person had been killed in the flames.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the house fire that happened on Hillsdale Road in Meadow Vista.

Deputies/detectives investigating cause of residential structure fire on Hillsdale Rd in Meadow Vista. Placer Hills Fire And @CALFIRENEU knocking down flames. One fatality confirmed. No other info at this time. #PCSO #fire pic.twitter.com/Q0YrdV1L21 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 25, 2022

Placer Hills Fire Protection and CAL FIRE NEU are still on the scene knocking down the flames and the scene remains active.

