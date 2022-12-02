One person dead in Woodland traffic incident

Two vehicles driving down opposite sides of a roadway resulted in deadly head-on collision, CHP says.

WOODLAND, Calif. — One person died in a deadly two car crash Wednesday night in Woodland.

According to the California Highway Patrol, both vehicles were coming from opposite directions on Old River Road when one of the drivers drifted across the road colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The collision occurred around 9:35 p.m. and one of the drivers taken to UC Davis Medical with moderate injuries but the other was found dead at the scene.

Officials say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the resulting crash.

Names and details have yet to be released as CHP continues to investigate the incident.

