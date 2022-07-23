One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a plane crash at a nursery located at 2575 Olive Hill Road, near the Fallbrook Air Park.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a plane crash at a nursery located at 2575 Olive Hill Road, near the Fallbrook Air Park, fire officials said.

The plane crashed at about 1:52 p.m., according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The body of one person was being recovered from inside the plane, the captain said.

The seriousness of the injury to the other person aboard the plane was not immediately reported.

The type of plane was not immediately identified, nor was there any immediate word on why the plane crashed.