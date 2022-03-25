California DMV online drivers license testing is now available

The test can be attempted online twice. If a customer fails after the first two tries, they will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a recent press release, California's Department of Motor Vehicles announced that they will start offering at-home drivers license testing. This does not apply to permit testing.

The online knowledge testing process is supposed to, "make things more convenient and more modern for customers and to make more things available online," Anita Gore, spokesperson for the California Department of Motor Vehicles said. "We're going digital to make things easier for our customers".

The at-home online testing is primarily for those who need to take and complete the driver's license knowledge test before visiting a DMV office.

Also, for those renewing their license but has to take a knowledge test, the DMV offers an interactive eLearning course.

The eLearning class can be taken online via a computer or laptop, tablet, or phone and is accessible 24/7. The class takes about 45 minutes to complete and it consists of seven modules as well as a quiz after each module.

As for the actual online knowledge test, it is available online on an internet-enabled computer or laptop with a camera only. The DMV does not allow the test to be taken on a tablet or phone.

There are requirements before one can take the online test. Gore says you have to:

Submit photos so that they know you are who you are

Have your camera on at all times

Be connected to the internet

Agree to be monitored during the test

"The computer will tell the virtual test center if you are looking away from the camera, looking down, if go to a different browser, etc. so the computer will tell us you will have an automatic fail," Gore said.

The online test can only be taken twice. If the person taking the test fails both times, they have to go to a DMV office and take the test there for the third time.

Also, before the test starts, one would have to download DMV's browser extensions, agree to have the computer screen monitored, their video sound and keyboard entries recorded, and agree to have the testing session recorded in the event that the DMV needs to go back and look at it.

Those that need to take the test can start the online test between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mon. through Fri., excluding state holidays.