Open, closed on July 4th | Here's what grocery stores are open for the holiday

Burgers, hot dogs, and all the fixings will hit the grill this July 4th, but plan ahead -- not everyone will have regular hours.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Fourth of July is all about celebrating the nation's birthday, fireworks and grilling up some good food.

However, be prepared if you find yourself short on the latter. While some stores might have changes in their hours, others might not be open at all.

Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton or Modesto, you likely have a Target, Sprouts, Raley's, Trader Joe's or a Costco. However, each store will be observing the holiday a bit differently.

Here's what to know for any last minute trips.

Stores with holiday hours for 4th of July

Nugget Markets: All Nugget Markets will be closing at 8 p.m. on July 4. Regular business hours continue Wednesday.

Trader Joe's: All Trader Joe's stores are open until 5 p.m. on July 4.

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op: The grocery store will be observing holidays hours and running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed on July 4th

Costco: Any efforts to buy in bulk from Costco will have to happen ahead of time. The store will be closed for the holiday.

Stores with normal open hours for July 4th

Smart & Final: The grocery store will be holding regular hours for July 4th.

WinCo Foods: The grocery will hold regular hours for July 4th. Most WinCo Foods stores only close on part of Thanksgiving, part of Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day.

Raley's: The grocery store will be keeping to their usual store hours. However, a spokesperson said the pharmacies will be closed.

Bel Air: The grocery store will be holding to their usual store hours. However, a spokesperson said the pharmacies will be closed.

Sprouts Farmers Market: The grocery store will be open for its regular hours.

Safeway: Stores are open for their standard operating time.

Whole Foods: The stores in Folsom, Roseville and Sacramento all have normal operating hours.

