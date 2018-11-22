If you’re missing some ingredients for your Thanksgiving meal, here are some stores in the area that will be open for the holiday.
*The following list is not an exhaustive list of grocery stores open for the holiday.
What's open on Thanksgiving
1. Sprouts Farmers Market
- All stores are open until 4 p.m.
2. Save Mart
- All stores are open until 5 p.m.
3. Raley’s
- All stores are open until 3 p.m.
4. Safeway
- Stores open until 6 p.m.
5. Smart & Final
6. WinCo
- All stores open until 3 p.m.
7. FoodMaxx
- Stores open until 5 p.m.
