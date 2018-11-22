If you’re missing some ingredients for your Thanksgiving meal, here are some stores in the area that will be open for the holiday.

*The following list is not an exhaustive list of grocery stores open for the holiday.

What's open on Thanksgiving

1. Sprouts Farmers Market

All stores are open until 4 p.m.

2. Save Mart

All stores are open until 5 p.m.

3. Raley’s

All stores are open until 3 p.m.

4. Safeway

Stores open until 6 p.m.

5. Smart & Final

6. WinCo

All stores open until 3 p.m.

7. FoodMaxx

Stores open until 5 p.m.

