Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opens with $2 admission

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink officially opened for its 30th season Wednesday. Here's what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's time to lace up your skates and practice your triple axle because the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is back!

Admission on opening day was $2, while regular admission usually costs $15 and admission for children six and under is $8.

As the weather cools down, downtown Sacramento is ready to help jumpstart the dive into the winter holidays.

"The ice rink has become such a great tradition for downtown Sacramento and it's a place during the holidays for everyone to come down and enjoy family, friends, perfect strangers and just really enjoy the holiday season," said John Rinehart, the President of Business Operations for the Sacramento Kings.

For anyone whose holidays begin with a trip to the ice rink, here's what to know.

When and Where?

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is located at Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K Streets. The rink is open from now until January 16. It will be closed Monday's, with the exception of holidays.

Hours :

Tuesday – Thursday, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Sunday, 10 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Holiday hours :

Veterans Day, 10 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Nov. 27, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Jan. 8, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr., Day 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

"We know communities are defined by their downtowns and we know that downtown is a special place for people to come and extend their experience," said Michael Alt, the executive director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "Come to the ice rink, but also stay after and have dinner, go shopping, go to a Kings game, go to a movie, go see a play, but this is about being part of a tradition."

How much?

Heading to the ice rink will cost you at least $15 for regular admission and $8 for children six and under. The cost includes skate rentals.

There are still some discounts available to have some fun at the ice rink for a little less money. See below for deals.

$5 off with Western Health Advantage card

$5 off with same-day receipt from a DOCO business

$2 off with same-day SacRT ticket or pass

FREE for Veterans and Active Duty with Military ID

FREE for Sacramento Kings Kids Club All-Star Members

Tickets are available upon arrival at the entrance to the rink, but some reservations can be made in advance.

