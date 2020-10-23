Tips for a healthy mouth during cold and flu season

You can maintain a healthy mouth and strong teeth by drinking fluoridated water and brushing with fluoride toothpaste.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic combined with the cold and flu season can be daunting. But, health officials say, the key is to take all necessary health precautions, including basic good oral hygiene.

While frequent handwashing, nutritious dieting, and adequate sleeping are essential to your overall health, good oral hygiene practices can help keep bacteria from spreading and your immune system healthy.

If you do not take care of your mouth and teeth, you could run into a medical emergency at the dentist office. Oral disease can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, and learning. The three oral conditions that most affect overall health and quality of life are cavities, severe gum disease, and severe tooth loss.

“A healthy lifestyle is key going into flu season especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Alec Parker, Executive Director of the North Carolina Dental Society. “It’s as important as ever to maintain a nutritious diet and optimal oral hygiene. Oral health is linked to overall health so remember to brush and floss daily to prevent bacteria buildup. Dental care is an essential part of routine preventative care.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 adults aged 20 to 64 has at least one cavity. Statistics also show more than 52-percent of children between 6 to 8 years old have had a cavity in their primary teeth.

You can maintain a healthy mouth and strong teeth by drinking fluoridated water and brushing with fluoride toothpaste. You should also brush your teeth twice a day and floss daily to remove dental plaque. Health experts also suggests avoiding tobacco products and limiting alcoholic drinks to keep your mouth healthy. Remember, you should also visit your dentist at least once a year.

The North Carolina Dental Society shares three oral care tips to help you during cold and flu season:

1. Disinfect Toothbrushes: Toothbrushes can harvest bacteria. Remember to disinfect your toothbrushes between uses. Use hot water to rinse off the bristles or antibacterial mouthwash to keep your toothbrushes clean. Replace toothbrushes every 3-4 months, and discard if used while suffering from a cold or flu virus.

2. Drink Fluids. Water is the healthiest beverage for staying hydrated. It keeps your organs and body functioning properly, and your mouth clean. Drinking water helps strengthen the immune system and fight infection.

3.Use Mouth Rinse: Gargle and swish with water or a diluted mouth rinse to keep your mouth clean and healthy. Stomach flu, and other illnesses can cause vomiting and stomach acids can often come in contact with your teeth. And, after vomiting, be sure to use a mouth rinse before brushing to avoid rubbing the acid all over your teeth.

The CDC offers the following tips for adults to maintain good oral health: